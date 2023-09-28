Doncaster wrestling show suspended amid 'fraud' allegations
The Know Your Enemy event, featuring some of the world’s top wrestling stars, was due to take place at The Dome next month.
But bosses at the leisure centre have now suspended ticket sales for the October 28 event after a number of allegations about promoters 1PW were made on social media.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which operates The Dome, said: “We are looking into the issues raised around the 1PW event so have decided to pause ticket sales for the time being. We will provide an update to customers as soon as we have more information.”
The move comes after wrestlers Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander and wrestling commentator Joe Dombrowski all made claims about the Doncaster-based wrestling promotion firm, run by Steven Gauntley. It is understood hundreds of tickets had already been sold for the event.
In an angry message on X, formerly Twitter, US wrestler Cardona said: “This 1PW show isn’t happening and the promoter, Steven Gauntley, didn’t have the balls to tell me himself or respond to my messages.
“I should have learned my lesson after I had to tweet to get paid my deposit for the last show.
“Sorry to the UK fans who were planning on seeing me.”
In another message, he wrote: “1ProWrestling is a joke and their promoter Steven Gauntley is (in my opinion) a ball-less coward carny.”
Meanwhile, female fighter De Lander posted: “Unfortunately myself and Matt won’t be coming back to the UK next month because the show got cancelled? News to me lol.”
Wrestling commentator Joe Dombrowski has also launched an attack on 1PW, which returned to the Doncaster wrestling scene with a comeback show at The Dome in 2022, 17 years after the last event by the firm in the city.
He has accused Mr Gauntley of “dishonesty and deception as well as fraud.
He said: “Please help spread the word to any fans or staff or talent you may know that aren't aware. There is literally no one running this company.”
The Free Press has attempted to contact Mr Gauntley for a response.