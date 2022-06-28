Members of Unite and rail union RMT at Hexthorpe’s Wabtec, staged their first stoppage for four days from June 10 and have walked out again in a dispute over new contracts that would cut breaks and mean working extra hours for no pay.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the company is the latest in the line of firms to use the disgraced tactic of fire and rehire to sack and re-employ workers on lower wages and worse conditions.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Wabtec had ‘behaved appallingly.’
The Doncaster workers maintain and repair rail stock, including carriages and wheels.
Wabtec said it had been negotiating “flexible working” for more than a year.
The company’s clients including Angel Trains, VTG, Nacco Group, Freightliner KFA, GB Railfreight, DB Schencker and Siemens.