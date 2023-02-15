Anger over 'disgusting' dumping of dog poo bags in trees at Doncaster park
‘Disgusting’ dog walkers have been told to ‘get a grip’ – after dozens of plastic bags filled with poo were found dumped in a Doncaster park.
The plastic bags full of canine excrement have been found snagged in trees and bushes at Kirk Sandall’s Glass Park in recent days – with the person discovering the littering saying: “Give your head a wobble.”
Sharing photos of the dumped bags on social media, a park spokesman said: “A short walk around the Glass Park today - there is probably more dog poo bags in the trees than there currently is birds.
"If you are the person doing this or you know someone who thinks it’s a good idea, give your head a wobble.
"As well as looking disgusting, putting the wildlife at risk, these dog poo bags can take up to 500 years to decompose - they won’t just disappear if you throw them in a tree!
"Even if you think they are biodegradable, I can assure you none of these are and even if they were, why in a tree?
"Who actually does this?
"I thought dog walkers were on the whole nice people – get a grip, it’s disgusting.”
The vile find comes just weeks after a Doncaster dog walker complained that their daily trips were being ruined by bottles of human urine dumped at beauty spots across Doncaster.
The angry dog walker blamed the issue on truck drivers peeing into plastic bottles and then throwing them into hedgerows, branding the practice ‘disgusting.’