Anger over 'disgusting' dumping of dog poo bags in trees at Doncaster park

The plastic bags full of canine excrement have been found snagged in trees and bushes at Kirk Sandall’s Glass Park in recent days – with the person discovering the littering saying: “Give your head a wobble.”

Sharing photos of the dumped bags on social media, a park spokesman said: “A short walk around the Glass Park today - there is probably more dog poo bags in the trees than there currently is birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are the person doing this or you know someone who thinks it’s a good idea, give your head a wobble.

Bags of dog poo have been found dumped in trees and bushes in Kirk Sandall. (Photo: Kirk Sandall Glass Park).

"As well as looking disgusting, putting the wildlife at risk, these dog poo bags can take up to 500 years to decompose - they won’t just disappear if you throw them in a tree!

"Even if you think they are biodegradable, I can assure you none of these are and even if they were, why in a tree?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Who actually does this?

"I thought dog walkers were on the whole nice people – get a grip, it’s disgusting.”