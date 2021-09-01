The woman, who has declined to be named, says she has seen people camping on land near to the lake for the last three weeks and has reported the issues to Doncaster Council – but with little success.

She said: “Some people have camped at the lake.

"I’ve complained to the Council using the anti-social behaviour form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have been wild camping at Lakeside.

“I am fed up of observing them defecate from my window and throw the paper and get themselves changed outside the tent. Not a pretty sight.”

She added: “The council eventually came out yesterday - but the tent was still up late last night.”