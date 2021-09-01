Anger as wild campers strip naked and defecate at Doncaster Lakeside
An angry resident has blasted wild campers who she says have been stripping naked, defecating in public and leaving used toilet paper on land at Doncaster Lakeside.
The woman, who has declined to be named, says she has seen people camping on land near to the lake for the last three weeks and has reported the issues to Doncaster Council – but with little success.
She said: “Some people have camped at the lake.
"I’ve complained to the Council using the anti-social behaviour form.
“I am fed up of observing them defecate from my window and throw the paper and get themselves changed outside the tent. Not a pretty sight.”
She added: “The council eventually came out yesterday - but the tent was still up late last night.”
Yesterday, it was revealed how a camp had been set up by a homeless man at a Tesco car park in Doncaster.
We have contacted Doncaster Council for comment.