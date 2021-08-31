Man sets up tent in car park outside Doncaster Tesco supermarket branch
A man has set up a tent and is camping out in a Doncaster supermarket car park.
Shoppers have reported seeing the tent in the car park outside the Tesco Express store in Wentworth Road, Wheatley in recent days.
One said: “I got out of my car and there at the end of a car park was a little tent and a guy sat outside it making himself a roll-up cigarette.
"He had loads of things like clothes and food scattered around him.
"Not what you expect to see when you go shopping!”
He added: “When I went back a few days later, he had moved the tent and it was outside the Vets 4 Pets branch. He’d even found a hook to hang his coat up.
"I am guessing he must be homeless – it was just a really unusual sight to see, a tent pitched in the middle of the Tesco car park.”
We have contacted Tesco for comment.