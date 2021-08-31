Man sets up tent in car park outside Doncaster Tesco supermarket branch

Shoppers have reported seeing the tent in the car park outside the Tesco Express store in Wentworth Road, Wheatley in recent days.

One said: “I got out of my car and there at the end of a car park was a little tent and a guy sat outside it making himself a roll-up cigarette.

"He had loads of things like clothes and food scattered around him.

The tent has been set up in a Doncaster Tesco car park.

"Not what you expect to see when you go shopping!”

He added: “When I went back a few days later, he had moved the tent and it was outside the Vets 4 Pets branch. He’d even found a hook to hang his coat up.

"I am guessing he must be homeless – it was just a really unusual sight to see, a tent pitched in the middle of the Tesco car park.”