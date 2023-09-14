Watch more videos on Shots!

Doncaster Jazz Centre in Beckett Road, the home of Doncaster Youth Jazz Assocation for many years, has been vacated in favour of a brand new base at the city’s XP School.

Created fifty years ago by musician and jazz lover John Ellis MBE, the DYJA has gone from strength to strength, with three band and a fourth ensemble made up of alumni, becoming internationally renowned and even enjoying a visit from disco icon Nile Rodgers of Chic last summer.

The Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra has played at some of the world’s most iconic venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Buckingham Palace as well as the United Nations in New York and Ronnie Scott’s in London.

Nile Rodgers of Chic delighted young musicians when he dropped in at the Doncaster Jazz Centre last summer.

Now, after many years at Beckett Road, DYJA are moving into XP School, which will become their base, their office, rehearsal and teaching rooms and music library - as well as full band rehearsal space at the Middle Bank location.

Andy Sprakes, Chief Academic Officer for the XP Schools Trust commented: "We are absolutely delighted, across the XP Trust, that the Doncaster Youth Jazz Association is now based at our founding school, XP.

“To support and be associated with an organisation that has travelled the world, sharing its music and the amazing talent of Doncaster's young musicians, is very exciting and part of our ongoing commitment to the local community.

“As we look forward to celebrating 10 years of XP in 2024, this feels like another landmark moment in our story - and we hope this is so for DYJA too as they continue their decades-long journey."

Charlotte Arrowsmith, Chair of the Board of Trustees added: “This feels like a new and exciting chapter for us at DYJA as we enter our 51st year. We’re delighted to have moved into XP School - and we’re looking forward to working and creating here, in such an inspiring place.”

She continued: “The staff at XP school have been incredibly supportive and accommodating and we look forward to a long and happy partnership working with them’.

“Rehearsals are already under way with our newly formed ensembles, which we will be expanding very soon. We are looking for young people to come and join us and experience the exciting things we have to offer. We will be continuing our work in the community in local primary schools with our Plastic Trombones and Plastic Trumpet sessions. Our intention is to develop new ensembles, offering workshops and events to move DYJA forward on an exciting musical journey.”

“To work in partnership with XP, who are committed to working with the community and young people, will be a massive support to DYJA to continue and enhance this musical journey.”

Earlier this year, Mr Ellis retired from the DYJA at the of 78 - and was giving a rousing farewell with a glittering concert featuring dozens of musicians at the city’s Cast theatre.