A shed, van and wheelie bins were set on fire by arsonists in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to four incidents in Doncaster overnight.
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:39 am
Two fire crews from Edlington and Rotherham stations were called out to a deliberate shed fire at 7.50pm on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough. The crew were for seven hours.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9.40pm on Princes Crescent, Edlington.
Doncaster firefighters were also called out to deliberate fire involving a van at 10.55pm on Maple Avenue, Cantley.
Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 6.15am on East Lane, Stainforth.