A shed, van and wheelie bins were set on fire by arsonists in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to four incidents in Doncaster overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:39 am

Two fire crews from Edlington and Rotherham stations were called out to a deliberate shed fire at 7.50pm on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough. The crew were for seven hours.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9.40pm on Princes Crescent, Edlington.

Windows smashed, cars damaged and Doncaster house damaged as police probe arson ...

Firefighters were called to four incidents

Doncaster firefighters were also called out to deliberate fire involving a van at 10.55pm on Maple Avenue, Cantley.

Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 6.15am on East Lane, Stainforth.

