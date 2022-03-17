Windows smashed, cars damaged and Doncaster house damaged as police probe arson attack
Police are probing an early hours arson attack on a Doncaster house which also saw windows at the property smashed and vehicles damaged.
Both police and fire officers were called out to Church Lane in Cantley in the early hours of this morning following the attack which saw the home owner putting out the flames themselves after fire broke out at around 1am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 1.05am today by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to inform us of a suspected arson incident having taken place near to the junction with Bawtry Road.”
Eyewitnesses reported a number of police and fire vehicles at the scene while one resident said that petrol bombs had been hurled at the property. although this has not been confirmed by police.
The statement from South Yorkshire Police added: “The fire service were at the scene and the resident of the property had already put the fire out.
“Windows at the property had also been smashed, while damage had also been caused to vehicles at the property.
“Enquiries are now pro-actively taking place to identify those involved.
“If anyone in the area saw or heard anything suspicious around that time, if you have CCTV cameras which may cover the property, or If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting incident number 30 of 17 March.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.