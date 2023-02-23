12-year-old girl injured in serious incident outside Doncaster secondary school
A 12-year-old girl has been injured in a serious incident outside a Doncaster secondary school this morning.
Emergency services are currently at the scene outside Outwood Academy Adwick, with police and paramedics all in attendance.
Eyewitnesses have reported emergency services on Great North Road directly outside the school.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently on scene at reports of a road traffic collision involving a 12 year-old girl on Great North Road in Adwick-Le-Street.
"It is believed that a white Jaguar was involved.
The driver remains on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries."
Unconfirmed reports have suggested the girl was a pupil on her way to school at Outwood.
