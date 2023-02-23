News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

12-year-old girl injured in serious incident outside Doncaster secondary school

A 12-year-old girl has been injured in a serious incident outside a Doncaster secondary school this morning.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services are currently at the scene outside Outwood Academy Adwick, with police and paramedics all in attendance.

Eyewitnesses have reported emergency services on Great North Road directly outside the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently on scene at reports of a road traffic collision involving a 12 year-old girl on Great North Road in Adwick-Le-Street.

Police are at the scene of an incident on the Great North Road at Woodlands.
Most Popular

"It is believed that a white Jaguar was involved.

The driver remains on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unconfirmed reports have suggested the girl was a pupil on her way to school at Outwood.

It comes as police and paramedics deal with a separate incident in Doncaster city centre.

Ambulances and police have been dealing with a serious emergency incident at The Red Lion in Doncaster Market Place this morning.

DoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceJaguar