12-year-old girl injured in serious incident outside Doncaster secondary school

Emergency services are currently at the scene outside Outwood Academy Adwick, with police and paramedics all in attendance.

Eyewitnesses have reported emergency services on Great North Road directly outside the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently on scene at reports of a road traffic collision involving a 12 year-old girl on Great North Road in Adwick-Le-Street.

Police are at the scene of an incident on the Great North Road at Woodlands.

"It is believed that a white Jaguar was involved.

The driver remains on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unconfirmed reports have suggested the girl was a pupil on her way to school at Outwood.

It comes as police and paramedics deal with a separate incident in Doncaster city centre.