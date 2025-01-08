The Traitors: Here's how you can get Claudia Winkleman's iconic look on a budget
Google searches for ‘Traitors fashion’ and ‘Claudia Winkleman fashion’ have increased by more than 100 per cent since the launch of season three which premieres tomorrow, Thursday January 9 on Peacock.
And we’ve taken a look at how you can achieve Winkleman’s bold look that celebrates country chic and haute couture, from knee high riding boots to chunky Chelsea boots.
Available from Heavenly Feet and priced from just £49.95, this range of footwear is the ideal affordable and comfortable option to get this must-have look.
A spokesman for Heavenly Feet said: “Heavenly Feet footwear is all designed in-house by specialists in the UK to ensure the perfect fit and ultimate comfort.”
The full collection is available exclusively on the website Heavenly Feet.
