Luxury fashion store Tessuti to open new branch in Doncaster's Frenchgate

The new store will be launching in autumn and is taking the former Topshop space on the first floor, adjacent to H&M and River Island.

Totaling 9,000 sq ft and designed by an in-house team, the store will house a curated selection of men’s, women’s and children’s designer collections from designer brands including Y-3, Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani, HUGO, Marc Jacobs and Polo Ralph Lauren

Karen Staniforth, General Manager at Frenchgate commented: “Tessuti will be a fantastic addition to Frenchgate. It follows our strategy to build upon our strong retail offer and create more designer brand choices for our visitors. The new signing is also reflective of the strong commitment by the JD Sports Group, who already have other well-performing brands within Frenchgate, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship further.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tessuti is opening a new store in Doncaster

Chris Rowan, Director of Brand & Customer Connection at Tessuti added: “We value the importance of regional locations and as a group we already have experience of Doncaster as popular destination.

"It was an easy decision to select Frenchgate to launch a new Tessuti store and build upon our group presence at the scheme. The new store is in a prime location and will no doubt be a big draw for Frenchgate visitors once we launch later this year.”