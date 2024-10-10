Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Step into the bold world of Ben Sherman’s AW24 Signature Collection, where retro British style merges with the laid-back essence of the1980s casual football era, creating an avant-garde narrative.

Inspired by iconic periods, the collection effortlessly weaves together warm and earthy colour themes with reimagined tartan prints, encapsulating the brand’s essence of seizing the moment through colour and art of self-expression.

Heritage British tartan patterns take center stage, enriched with vibrant pops of colour in tonal combinations that embody the distinctive spirit inherent in Ben Sherman's brand—a fusion of cultural influences that echoes the bold energy found in music, fashion, and lifestyle.

Ben Sherman AW24 Collection: A fusion of retro British style and modern elegance.

Classic neutrals of sand and toffee form the AW24 foundation, accented by vibrant lime, oranges, and British mustard. Abstract looks make a powerful statement, weaving in historical references into contemporary menswear pieces, while emphasizing quality and attention to detail.

Paying homage to a prominent time in British culture, AW24 introduces jerseys inspired by the 1980s football scene, offering a contemporary spin on traditional team kits. Nostalgic yet modern, these pieces complement punk-inspired elements, crafting a cohesive style narrative.

Key styles for AW24 encompass mid-weight layering, updated button-through polos, and modern textures in classic silhouettes, presenting an innovative collection that builds upon Ben Sherman’s distinctive style. With classic neutrals forming the foundation and abstract looks making powerful statements, AW24 beckons the embrace of a curated blend encompassing history, creativity, and timeless style, marking another chapter in Ben Sherman’s ever-evolving legacy. The AW24 Signature Collection will be available online at BenSherman.co.uk and BenSherman.com.