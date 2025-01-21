Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the cost of living continues to climb, every penny counts. For some workers across the UK, relief is coming in the form of higher pay, with wage growth surging in several cities.

A new study by Franchise Local analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to determine the UK cities where workers are seeing the biggest increases in hourly wages.

The study compared average hourly wages across 70 major UK cities between 2023 and 2024, calculating the percentage increase for each city.

The Top 10 Cities with the Highest Wage Growth

New study reveals that Doncaster workers were amongst those receiving the biggest pay rises in 2024.

Crawley steals the spotlight with a jaw-dropping 17.6% increase in hourly wages. Workers here saw their pay jump from £14.80 in 2023 to £17.41 in 2024. Known for its proximity to Gatwick Airport, Crawley’s economic vibrancy likely benefits from growth in aviation and logistics sectors, making it a hotspot for rising incomes.

The historic city of York takes second place, with wages climbing 12.1% from £15.26 to £17.11. As a hub for tourism and education, York’s wage growth reflects a strengthening economy, perhaps fuelled by a post-pandemic recovery in travel and hospitality.

3. Leicester (11.6%)

Leicester’s wages grew by 11.6%, increasing from £12.78 to £14.26. Known for its textile industry and cultural diversity, the city has seen a resurgence in local manufacturing, which could explain the notable pay hike.

4. Middlesbrough (11.5%)

Middlesbrough recorded an 11.5% increase, with wages rising from £12.92 to £14.41. Once an industrial powerhouse, the city’s recent investments in regeneration projects and technology hubs are seemingly paying off for workers.

5. Burnley (11.3%)

Burnley’s wage growth of 11.3% brought hourly pay from £13.64 to £15.18. Traditionally associated with manufacturing, Burnley’s local economy has diversified in recent years, contributing to this impressive increase.

6. Preston (11%)

Preston ranks sixth with an 11% rise in wages, from £14.17 to £15.74. A growing reputation as a logistics hub and its strategic location in Lancashire likely underpin this economic progress.

7. Warrington (10.8%)

Warrington saw a 10.8% increase in hourly pay, climbing from £16.20 to £17.94. Its well-established business parks and proximity to major cities like Manchester and Liverpool make it a thriving centre for commerce and industry.

Doncaster’s wages rose by 10.5%, from £14.10 to £15.58. Known for its rail heritage, the town’s modern logistics and retail sectors are driving this upward trend.

9. Oxford (9.8%)

Oxford’s wage increase of 9.8% brought pay from £18.22 to £20.01. Home to a world-famous university, Oxford benefits from a highly skilled workforce and burgeoning tech and biotech industries.

10. Sutton (9.5%)

Sutton closes out the top ten with a 9.5% rise, from £18.18 to £19.90. The area’s proximity to London likely contributes to its strong wage growth, with many residents benefiting from urban job opportunities.

