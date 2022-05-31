Doncaster is one of eight towns across the UK, Isle of Man and the Falkland Islands to be bestowed city status as part of a Platinum Jubilee civic honours competition to recognise local identity and cultural heritage.

As a town famous for being where the Flying Scotsman and Mallard were built, as well as being the home of the world’s oldest classic horse race – the St Leger – Doncaster’s place in history is already assured. But now residents have a new reason to celebrate.

To mark being granted city status, Pure Broadband is offering new customers a reduction of up to £70 on their annual bill.

Tony Jopling

Tony Jopling, Pure Broadband’s managing director, said: “We have been welcoming new customers in Doncaster to our really good value full fibre packages since we launched there last summer on the CityFibre network. And now is the time to give something back.

“Doncaster is thoroughly deserving of its new status and we want to do our bit to help the city celebrate. If you know anyone who is looking to switch broadband provider, take advantage of our Platinum Jubilee offer to mark Doncaster’s landmark achievement.”

This special offer, which runs throughout the month of June, will also apply to existing customers who have come to the end of their existing contract.

Pure Broadband was the brainchild of two Hull-based IT professionals, born of a desire to provide an alternative broadband supplier in the Hull area, where KCOM had long been the dominant provider.

The company already has several thousand full fibre broadband customers across Yorkshire and beyond, as its impressive reputation continues to grow. More than 5,000 new customers signed up in the last 12 months alone.

You can check if Pure Broadband’s new full fibre service is available in your area by visiting the website here: www.purebroadband.net

Discount will be automatically applied to Doncaster properties on the Pure Broadband postcode checker.