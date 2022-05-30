Doncaster recruitment director swaps heels for hiking boots to take on Three Peaks Challenge

Vanessa, Director and Head of Care at Balby Carr-headquartered ORB Recruitment, is preparing to take on the famed Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

On Saturday, June 25, she will attempt to climb the highest mountains in Yorkshire - Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough - in just 12 hours. The total walking distance of the challenge is 24 miles (38.6km), and includes 1585m (5200ft) of ascent.

Vanessa is taking on the mammoth walk in aid of the Serenity Appeal, to enhance bereavement services for maternity.

Vanessa Ogden from ORB Recruitment gears up for her hiking charity challenge

She said: "I'm swapping my work heels for hiking boots for the toughest challenge I've ever done – and I've done a few over the years.

"I've always wanted to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge but have never had the opportunity before, so I'm excited about the challenge.

"I'm raising money for the Serenity Appeal from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. They need to raise £150,000 to make significant improvements to their maternity bereavement suite. I've never experienced the loss of a child and can only imagine how heartbreaking it must be.

"My individual target for the challenge is to raise £150, but I'd love to raise as much as possible."

Stewart Olsen, CEO of ORB, said: “We are so proud of Vanessa and know her steely determination will see her through this gruelling challenge. She is doing it for a wonderful local charity and we hope people will support her by donating so she can raise as much money as possible.”