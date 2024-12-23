Doncaster among most affordable NYE nights out
Ticket supplier Skiddle analysed the average cost of a list of items from Numbeo, including a new outfit, alcohol, fast food, cigarettes, and transport. They found each city’s expected cost for an individual for a night out and ranked these from lowest to highest to find the cheapest on New Year’s Eve.
Salisbury has been crowned the cheapest city for a night out this New Year’s Eve, with an expected cost of £73.63 per person.
The expected cost covers the price of a few domestic and imported beers, a bottle of wine, a new dress, a pack of cigarettes, a fast-food meal, public transport, and a taxi fare for a local journey.
Gloucester is in second place, with costs averaging £74.35 per person on New Year’s Eve.
Ranking third is Stoke-on-Trent, where the cost is £74.51 per person.
In fourth place is Doncaster, where individuals are expected to spend approximately £75.63 on a night out.
Kingston upon Hull ranks fifth, where individuals are expected to spend £76.85
Londonderry ranks sixth, where a night out costs £77.92 per person.
Ranking seventh is Wrexham, where partygoers are expected to spend approximately £78.08 on a night out this New Year’s Eve.
Colchester ranks eighth, with an average spend of £78.29 per person.
In ninth place is Leicester, where individuals are expected to spend £79.91 this New Year’s Eve.
Chelmsford ranks tenth, where a night out will cost £80.42 per person on New Year’s Eve.
Lisa Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager at Skiddle, has commented on the findings: “New Year’s Eve can often come with a hefty price tag, but some UK cities offer surprisingly affordable nights out to ring in the New Year.
"Smaller cities and towns often lead the way, with local pubs, community events, and smaller venues providing budget-friendly options that don’t skimp on the atmosphere.
“These celebrations prove that you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a memorable New Year’s Eve, as vibrant experiences can be found at a fraction of the cost in cities like Salisbury and Gloucester, when compared with notoriously expensive nights out in London and Edinburgh.”
