The air quality is monitored at 78 locations across Doncaster. In 17 of those places, the air you’re breathing is so dirty that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are more than three times the World Health Organisation ’s recommended limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).

There are four places where the concentration of harmful NO2 breaches the legal threshold in the UK of 40 µg/m3.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Doncaster with the worst recorded air pollution.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by Doncaster City Council , which contains data for 2023.

Below are the streets in Doncaster with the highest recorded air pollution, listed in reverse order, with the worst last.

A6023/A630, Conisbrough - 32.0 µg/m3 NO2 The A6023, at the junction with the A630, in Conisbrough, is the 13th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.0 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

A630 Church Way - 32.1 µg/m3 NO2 The A630 Church Way is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.1 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

A630 Trafford Way - 32.1 µg/m3 The A630 Trafford Way, near Frenchgate, is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.1 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.