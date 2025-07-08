The 13 most polluted places in Doncaster, based on latest air quality data - including 4 above UK legal limit

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:16 BST

The most polluted places in Doncaster - including four spots above the legal limit - have been revealed.

The air quality is monitored at 78 locations across Doncaster. In 17 of those places, the air you’re breathing is so dirty that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are more than three times the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).

There are four places where the concentration of harmful NO2 breaches the legal threshold in the UK of 40 µg/m3.

Air pollution is one of the UK’s biggest silent killers, claiming up to 36,000 lives in the UK people in the UK every year.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Doncaster with the worst recorded air pollution.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by Doncaster City Council, which contains data for 2023.

Below are the streets in Doncaster with the highest recorded air pollution, listed in reverse order, with the worst last.

The A6023, at the junction with the A630, in Conisbrough, is the 13th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.0 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

1. A6023/A630, Conisbrough - 32.0 µg/m3 NO2

The A6023, at the junction with the A630, in Conisbrough, is the 13th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.0 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The A630 Church Way is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.1 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

2. A630 Church Way - 32.1 µg/m3 NO2

The A630 Church Way is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.1 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The A630 Trafford Way, near Frenchgate, is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.1 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

3. A630 Trafford Way - 32.1 µg/m3

The A630 Trafford Way, near Frenchgate, is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.1 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The A630 Doncaster Road in Conisbrough is the 10th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.6 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit.

4. A630 Doncaster Road, Conisbrough - 32.6 µg/m3 NO2

The A630 Doncaster Road in Conisbrough is the 10th most polluted spot in Doncaster, according to the latest air quality data. The 32.6 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Air pollutionDoncasterWorld Health Organisationair qualityBoost
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice