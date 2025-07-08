The air quality is monitored at 78 locations across Doncaster. In 17 of those places, the air you’re breathing is so dirty that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are more than three times the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).
There are four places where the concentration of harmful NO2 breaches the legal threshold in the UK of 40 µg/m3.
Air pollution is one of the UK’s biggest silent killers, claiming up to 36,000 lives in the UK people in the UK every year.
We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Doncaster with the worst recorded air pollution.
The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by Doncaster City Council, which contains data for 2023.
Below are the streets in Doncaster with the highest recorded air pollution, listed in reverse order, with the worst last.
