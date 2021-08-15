Stylish three bedroom bungalow in market town of Thorne

Perfect for family living and entertaining, the spacious accommodation briefly comprises: entrance lobby, lounge, inner hallway, kitchen, formal dining room (bedroom 4), conservatory, kitchen, three further bedrooms with en suite to master and a generous family bathroom.
Outside, there are mature, gardens to the front and rear, with driveway providing ample off road car parking and access to the garage.
Contact the agent Whitegates, Tel. 01302 327291 or visit Whitegates
Kitchen with a range of high quality oak wall and base units, complementary work-surfaces, inset sink, mixer tap, tiled splash-backs, gas hob, extractor hood, integrated double oven and grill, plumbing for dishwasher and automatic washing machine, Karndean flooring, electric plinth heater, power points and uPVC double glazed exterior side entry door.
Inner Hallway - Wood effect laminate flooring, loft access with folding loft ladder, two fitted storage closets and two radiator panels.
Lounge - uPVC double glazed bow window to the front elevation, ceiling coving, feature fire surround with granite inset and hearth incorporating the outset gas fire, two wall light points, T.V point, two radiator panels and power points.
