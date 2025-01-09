Peek inside these fabulous, centuries-old mansions for sale, together worth £3.8m

Unusually for such prestigious properties, which rarely come to market, the sales have occurred together, and are listed individually on the Rightmove portal.

Anyone seeking a distinguished, larger style home of history, with landscaped gardens, should take a look at the Manor House at Cusworth, Scawsby Hall and Burghwallis Hall,

All three properties are Grade ll-listed and date back to the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries.

Manor House, Cusworth, dates back to 1583 in parts and has a central village location with stunning views.

Originally built as the Dower House to serve the former Elizabethan Cusworth Hall, the Manor House was home to a tenant farmer of Home Farm and dairy from 1891.

The Durdy family had managed the farm since the 1930’s, then in 1956, Charles Herbert Durdy purchased the entire farm, ending nearly 400 years of Cusworth Estate ownership.

With enhanced Elizabethan features, the property has original mullions to the rear. Inside the house, rooms are brightened by glazed doors, and a wider staircase and gallery has been installed.

The present double garage was formerly the Rent and Estate Office, and still has its rent payment hatch, and a protected Strawberry Tree, planted in 1850, is on the front terrace.

There are established gardens, a summer house and a billiard room above the garage.

With five bedrooms and many period features, this character home has a guide price of £790,000 to £800,000, and is for sale with Haart, Doncaster.

Scawsby Hall is a grand country home believed to date back to the mid-17th century, and has undergone meticulous renovation in recent years to create a family home blending its original character with modern comforts.

There are many carefully restored original features, and its manicured grounds, with magnificent landscaped gardens - south facing to the rear, are an outstanding feature, and include a well stocked orchard and outbuildings.

Set over four floors, the Hall's rooms have large, original fireplaces, and an impressively large farmhouse style kitchen, plus a garden room.

There are six lavishly fitted themed bedrooms with original fireplaces, and some have en suites.

A cinema and a library are further facilities.

Scawsby Hall, Scawsby, Doncaster, DN5 7UB is currently for sale priced at £1,500,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry.

Finally, Burghwallis Hall sits within 4.6 acres of formal gardens and woodland, and dates back to around 1485, with substantial additions in the latter 1900’s.

It was built and owned by the Anne family until 1942, when it was bought by a religious order who in 1946 sold it to the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Good and Perpetual Succour, who made it a rest home for elderly ladies.

In 1986 the hall was sold to the Dominion Sisters of South Africa and became a convent, then a retirement home.

Later still it was acquired by the Diocese of Sheffield and used as a 28-bed nursing home until 2015.

There has been much renovation in recent years, with focus on the original hall - a beautiful stone building of immense proportions. Its accommodation is arranged over two floors served by two staircases, with a fully automated lift leading to 50 or more rooms with additional cellars, attics and a chapel.

A long sweeping driveway leads from the gated entrance to the Hall's east elevation, then turns to the newer additions with further parking and garages. The south elevation has stunning views of the countryside courtesy of a ‘ha-ha’, with deers often seen in neighbouring woodland.

Burghwallis Hall, Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster, has an asking price of £1,500,000 and is for sale with Horton Knights, Doncaster.

