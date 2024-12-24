Homebuilder buys land for 300 new properties near Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jones Homes Yorkshire has purchased the land for three new phases of new homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailed planning permission was granted by Rotherham Council in June this year for 300 homes across the site in Maltby between Grange Lane and Stainton Lane. These homes will form phases two, three, and four of the wider Lambcote Meadows project, which covers a 39-acre site in total.

The first phase of the scheme features 10 three, four and five-bedroom homes – 95 for private sale and five affordable homes – with nine of these now complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones Homes acquired the latest parcels of land in November paving the way for the construction of 205 homes for private sale and 95 affordable properties.

The first phase of the Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby. Now Jones Homes has purchased the land for phases two, three, and four of the development.

The development as a whole will see significant investment in local services through the planning agreement, including circa £750,000 for education, £200,000 for sustainable transport, £75,000 for signal improvements at Queens Crossroads and £15,000 for bus stop improvements.

In addition, a Community Infrastructure Levey payment of circa £723,000 is to be made.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Our plans will create an attractive neighbourhood with a selection of home styles that will appeal to a range of buyers, from those purchasing their first property to people seeking a bigger home for a growing family and those wanting to downsize later in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Landscaping and open space are a major feature of our plans, and these will make this a desirable and enjoyable place to live and extend the community that has already begun to develop in phase one of Lambcote Meadows.”

The homes planned for the forthcoming phases will be a mix of two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses and, four and five-bedroom detached homes. A play area, an attenuation basin and public open space will also be created.

There are three and four-bedroom homes currently for sale in the first phase at Lambcote Meadows. For more information, visit jones-homes.co.uk.