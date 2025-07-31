The front aspect of the high end home for sale in a rural Doncaster village.placeholder image
Inside this open plan, contemporary home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
With views across open countryside, this home offers modern-style living in a quiet Doncaster village where properties are seldom available.

The spacious, high spec home's accommodation includes an impressive reception hall, ​two front​-facing reception rooms, ​and a stunning open plan living ​with dining kitchen​ to the rear.

​Fitted with a ​large range of units ​and integrated appliances​, the​ kitchen has as its focal point ​a large log burner​, while indoor to outdoor living is made easy through bi​-fold doors ​that open to the patio and gardens.

​A utility room​, boot room​ and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

On the first floor, a swish principal bedroom suite includes a shower room and dressing room​, and one other bedroom of the three remaining has its own shower room. ​There's also a stylish house bathroom.

​With off road parking to​ the front and side​ of the house, along with a double garage, the house has a large ​and private rear patio,​ with a sheltered​ area for a hot tub​, and lawned​, enclosed gardens. ​It has far-reaching views to three sides.

​Offers over £795,000 are invited for High Trees, Main Street, Cadeby, Doncaster​, by Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill, tel. 01302 751616.

The rear garden has a patio that's ideal for entertaining.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

The high spec kitchen with central island and breakfast bar.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

The ground floor open plan arrangement with bi-fold doors to outside.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

The principal bedroom has its own dressing room.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill

