Inside this open plan, contemporary home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

The spacious, high spec home's accommodation includes an impressive reception hall, ​two front​-facing reception rooms, ​and a stunning open plan living ​with dining kitchen​ to the rear.

​Fitted with a ​large range of units ​and integrated appliances​, the​ kitchen has as its focal point ​a large log burner​, while indoor to outdoor living is made easy through bi​-fold doors ​that open to the patio and gardens.

​A utility room​, boot room​ and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

On the first floor, a swish principal bedroom suite includes a shower room and dressing room​, and one other bedroom of the three remaining has its own shower room. ​There's also a stylish house bathroom.

​With off road parking to​ the front and side​ of the house, along with a double garage, the house has a large ​and private rear patio,​ with a sheltered​ area for a hot tub​, and lawned​, enclosed gardens. ​It has far-reaching views to three sides.

​Offers over £795,000 are invited for High Trees, Main Street, Cadeby, Doncaster​, by Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill, tel. 01302 751616.

