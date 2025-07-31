Inside this open plan, contemporary home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

The spacious, high spec home's accommodation includes an impressive reception hall, two front-facing reception rooms, and a stunning open plan living with dining kitchen to the rear.
Fitted with a large range of units and integrated appliances, the kitchen has as its focal point a large log burner, while indoor to outdoor living is made easy through bi-fold doors that open to the patio and gardens.
A utility room, boot room and a w.c. complete the ground floor.
On the first floor, a swish principal bedroom suite includes a shower room and dressing room, and one other bedroom of the three remaining has its own shower room. There's also a stylish house bathroom.
With off road parking to the front and side of the house, along with a double garage, the house has a large and private rear patio, with a sheltered area for a hot tub, and lawned, enclosed gardens. It has far-reaching views to three sides.
Offers over £795,000 are invited for High Trees, Main Street, Cadeby, Doncaster, by Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill, tel. 01302 751616.
