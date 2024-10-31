Inside this 'immaculate' canal-side home - for sale at £175,000

With off road parking, a large garage, and enclosed front and rear gardens, the property sits within a cul-de-sac with a sitting room that has a lovely outlook across the canal to the Marina.

A built-in under-stairs cupboard in the sitting room is a great storage option.

The dining kitchen has a range of stylish units, with patio doors that open to a paved seating area and lawned gardens with established borders.

The ground floor w.c. is off the entrance hall, along with a staircase to the first floor, where there are two large bedrooms and a well-appointed family bathroom.

Stainforth offers a variety of local shops, including convenience stores, post offices, and a pharmacy, all within walking distance of the property.

For families, there are several schools that are rated outstanding and good by Ofsted in the area.

The property is perfectly situated for outdoor activities or leisurely walks in the surrounding countryside and along the Stainforth and Keadby Canal.

It is also well-connected to Doncaster and surrounding areas, with good road and public transport links, being just a mile from Hatfield and Stainforth railway station, and three miles from the M18.

​This home in ​Waterside Road, Doncaster, DN7 5FH, is for sale at £175,000, with Purplebricks Doncaster.

