We take a look at 15 properties in Doncaster that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in Doncaster that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely properties that are currently for sale across Doncaster and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from March 27.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:59 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Doncaster on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Welcome Homes Property Solutions for offers in the region of £145,000

1. Newbold Terrace, Cusworth, Doncaster

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Welcome Homes Property Solutions for offers in the region of £145,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Preston Baker for £180,000

2. Lutterworth Drive, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Preston Baker for £180,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with William H Brown for offers in the region of £145,000

3. Mirabelle Way, Harworth, Doncaster

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with William H Brown for offers in the region of £145,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with William H Brown for £180,000

4. Springwell Gardens, Balby, Doncaster

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with William H Brown for £180,000 Photo: Zoopla

