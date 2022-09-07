Grade II listed Doncaster pub which dates from 1600s up for sale at £695,000

The Old Bells at Campsall was one of Doncaster’s most popular drinking and dining venues before its closure more than half a decade ago, drawing in customers from miles around.

After falling derelict, the building has now been totally redeveloped and refurbished and is up for sale for £695,000 after a previous business plan to re-open the venue collapsed.

Situated in High Street, the sales brochure says the building has been fully renovated throughout, has an expansive space and modern interior with character features.

The former Old Bells pub is on the market for £695,000.

Grade II listed, it is one of oldest pubs in Yorkshire and its residential quaters include three bedrooms, multiple outdoor areas and ample parking.

A spokesman for vendors Northwood said: “Ever dreamed of owning your own bar and restaurant?

"Or maybe you’re a seasoned landlord looking for a new location?

"Now’s the perfect opportunity.”

The property is available either for sale or to Let with a negotiable rent-free period and five year fixed lease.

It adds: “Lovingly restored by the current owners, this substantial Grade II listed property has been brought into the 21st century and offers both commercial and residential facilities.

“Thought to be one of the oldest inns in Yorkshire, the public house dates back to the 1600s, with several original features maintained and restored, adding character and charm to the property.

"This much-loved building is crying out for a new owner to bring the business back to its former glory and luckily all the restoration has already been done.

"Located around seven miles from Doncaster centre, this venue would happily resume its position as the heart of the village with plenty of passing trade.”

Earlier this year, the future of the building was thrown into doubt after a plan to open it as a cafe collapsed.

Carcroft-based cafe and gift store Jaffa and Cakes had announced plans to move into the building – but the deal was called off because of an ‘unexpected health issue’ and the building was put on the market again for £735,000.

Announcing the collapse of the deal on its Facebook page, a Jaffa and Cakes spokesman wrote: “It is with deep regret that I have to inform you that Jaffa and Cakes will no longer be taking over the Old Bells.

"This is due to an unexpected health issue. I’m so disappointed. Thank you all for your continued support at Jaffa and Cakes.”

In 2020, residents of the village were hopeful that the pub’s future had been secured after it was announced that the building had been purchased by a local builder.

Eric Lowery, a parish councillor for the village, revealed he had met the builder and discussed the project, but said the builder asked not to be named.

Over the past few years, building work has taken place both inside and outside the building, with extensive repairs and restorations and new paint work bringing it up to date.