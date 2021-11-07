Four bedroom detached family home in Doncaster village

A stunning extended four bedroom detached family home situated in a pleasant position with a bespoke orangery to the rear creating a beautiful open plan dining kitchen family room.This wonderful 'no expense spared' property enjoys a very high standard throughout and boasts a modern front facing sitting room with feature fire, high quality kitchen with granite work surfaces, impressive open plan dining family room with feature roof window, bi fold doors and under floor heating, spacious bedrooms, family bathroom and ensuite.The property also benefits from gas combi heating, upvc double glazed windows, composite door, front and rear gardens with off road parking and a garage.The property may appeal to a growing family wanting a stunning home close to schools, parks and amenities, which briefly comprises of: Entrance hall, spacious sitting room, open plan dining kitchen through to the orangery, first floor landing, large main bedroom with luxury ensuite, three further bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.Outside this attractive property benefits from a decorative block paved driveway offering ample parking and access to the garage. The rear garden is fully enclosed and enjoys a paved patio seating area and a raised composite decking area 'perfect for entertaining'.