Four bedroom detached family home in Doncaster village

A stunning extended four bedroom detached family home situated in a pleasant position with a bespoke orangery to the rear creating a beautiful open plan dining kitchen family room.This wonderful 'no expense spared' property enjoys a very high standard throughout and boasts a modern front facing sitting room with feature fire, high quality kitchen with granite work surfaces, impressive open plan dining family room with feature roof window, bi fold doors and under floor heating, spacious bedrooms, family bathroom and ensuite.The property also benefits from gas combi heating, upvc double glazed windows, composite door, front and rear gardens with off road parking and a garage.The property may appeal to a growing family wanting a stunning home close to schools, parks and amenities, which briefly comprises of: Entrance hall, spacious sitting room, open plan dining kitchen through to the orangery, first floor landing, large main bedroom with luxury ensuite, three further bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.Outside this attractive property benefits from a decorative block paved driveway offering ample parking and access to the garage. The rear garden is fully enclosed and enjoys a paved patio seating area and a raised composite decking area 'perfect for entertaining'.
1. Atterby Drive, Rossington
A superb dining kitchen with open plan access to the orangery. The kitchen boasts a stylish range of Oak wall and base units, complemented with stunning gloss black granite work surfaces, incorporating a one and a half bowl with chrome mixer tap. Neff integrated double ovens, Neff induction hob with matching extractor fan hood and splash back wall plate. Fridge freezer, dishwasher, inset down lighting and under cupboard lighting. A upvc double glazed window provides a pleasant outlook to the rear garden This beautiful kitchen is also complemented with contrasting floor tiles and under floor heating which continues throughout this large open plan living area.
Photo: .
2. Atterby Drive, Rossington
A superb dining kitchen with open plan access to the orangery. The kitchen boasts a stylish range of Oak wall and base units, complemented with stunning gloss black granite work surfaces, incorporating a one and a half bowl with chrome mixer tap. Neff integrated double ovens, Neff induction hob with matching extractor fan hood and splash back wall plate. Fridge freezer, dishwasher, inset down lighting and under cupboard lighting. A upvc double glazed window provides a pleasant outlook to the rear garden This beautiful kitchen is also complemented with contrasting floor tiles and under floor heating which continues throughout this large open plan living area.
Photo: .
3. Atterby Drive, Rossington
In the dining room side is plenty of space for a table and chairs, inset down lighting and Oak glazed double doors open into the lounge. Karndean luxury vinyl floor tiles.
Photo: .
4. Atterby Drive, Rossington
Orangery - This is a sensational addition to the property and will most certainly impress any guest, boasting a bespoke aluminum frame double glazed roof window with matching bi-fold doors and windows with fitted blinds, complemented with inset down lighting. This stunning open plan room has various double power sockets, provisions for a wall mounted television, underfloor heating, Karndean luxury vinyl floor tiles and a central heating radiator.
Photo: .