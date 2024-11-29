There are some fantastic Black Friday offers on battery powered video doorbells and outdoor cameras from IMOU, but you’d better be quick.

These deals are valid until December 8.

Imou 2023 Red Dot Award winning 2k wireless Cell Go Smart Security Camera Solar Kit Bundle

RRP £89.99 – SAVE 50% - NOW £44.99 – from Robert Dyas

Fantastic Black Friday offers on battery powered video doorbells and outdoor cameras from IMOU .

Providing users with advanced features, such as motion detection, 2K night vision, two-way audio, built in 4GB storage and one year of free cloud storage, the battery powered Cell Go is a powerful security solution.

Install it in minutes - Snap Cell Go into your yard, kitchen, or living room…after a “click”, it’s done - Battery and Solar powered.

Send you events that really matter, with an advanced image processing technology, the accuracy of human detection can reach 99%

Hide your identity from strangers, Cell Go has a built-in voice changer which will help you protect your privacy.

90dB siren will be triggered when the human target is detected, keeping unwanted visitors away from you home.

Cell Go‘s unique vlog feature allows you to become the director of your life.

Cell Go can be used as a hotspot to connect directly to your phone, so you can transmit footage in basements without signal or when using vlog mode.

With IP65 certified weather resistance, Cell Go can easily handle windy, rainy, and sandy weather. Also, Cell Go can set 6 different working modes on app to cope with different scenarios.

IMOU DB60 outdoor battery doorbell with 5MP resolution, built-in spotlight, AI human detection and two-way audio

RRP £139.99 – SAVE £60 - NOW £79.99 – from Robert Dyas

The wireless DB60 doorbell delivers high quality images thanks to its 5-megapixel resolution and it easily captures all details with the wide 164-degree fish eye lens. The DB60 features two-way talk and quick response, ensuring you can see and answer visitors from anywhere at any time in a practical way. The battery can last up to 6 months under normal conditions and it is also IP65 certified to withstand any weather condition. With night vision included, you can get clear images even in pitch dark. Recordings can be saved locally via a SD card or NVR, but you can also opt for Cloud service. Included in the DB60 kit is a chime to ensure you always hear the ring of the bell, even if you do not have your smart device at hand.

The H.265 image compression technique used ensures high-quality recordings and streams take up relatively little space and thus require less bandwidth. In this way, the available storage space and bandwidth can be used optimally. The Imou DB60 video doorbell uses 2.4 GHz WiFi and offers a great stable connection in combination with the Chime which is also a Wi-Fi extender

The DB60 features a wide fish eye lens providing a head-to-toe view of every person in front of your door. You can listen and respond to visitors with the two-way talk function. Which is also handy when you have a parcel delivery that can be left by the door. In addition, the DB60 has a quick response feature, making it possible to reply to visitors with pre-recorded messages. Thanks to the high-end motion sensor and smart AI algorithm the DB60 sends out real-time notifications when someone is detected. In the settings you are able to set the detection region to only focus on specific areas.

This video doorbell features a rechargeable battery. Fully charged the 6,200mAh battery can last up to 180 days under normal circumstances, based on 5 minutes of recording per day.

IMOU Versa 2MP Indoor & Outdoor Smart Security Camera with Smart Colour Night Vison, Built-in Spotlight & 110dB Siren

RRP £39.99 – SAVE £10 - NOW £29.99 – from Robert Dyas

Packed with features, the Versa provides a reliable security solution at an affordable price point. The camera is equipped with multiple night vision modes, infrared modes, built-in spotlights, an advanced IR algorithm, advanced human detection and a 110dB alarm to keep unwelcome visitors away.

With IP65 certified weather resistance, Versa can easily handle windy, rainy and sandy weather to keep the user’s home protected at all times, in all weathers.

IMOU Cue 2 2MP Indoor Smart Wi-Fi Plug-In Security Camera

RRP £29.99 – SAVE £10 - NOW £19.99 – from Robert Dyas

With 1080P Full HD live monitoring and two-way audio, Cue 2 lets you stay in touch with your family. Human Detection quickly finds human targets in images and immediately sends a notification to your smartphone, allowing you to monitor what matters without receiving annoying false alerts.

Features:

Indoor/outdoor

Fittings & fixings included

Guarantee - 2 years

Comes with fittings & fixings included

Mains-powered