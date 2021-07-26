The 62-year-old retired shop worker wanted to find a more manageable home that would allow her to enjoy her time outdoors without spending every second of it gardening.

And Barbara found exactly what she was looking for at Jones Homes’ Simpson Park development off Scrooby Road in Harworth, the town she has lived in for 50 years.

Along with her son Andrew, aged 27, she downsized from her three-bedroom semi-detached home of more than 30 years into a new house at Simpson Park last November.

Barbara said: “I was thinking about moving for a while. I needed a change of space, and I was fed up with all of the garden maintenance. I couldn’t keep up with it all.

“I enjoy gardening, but there were lots of trees and a large vegetable plot that is bigger than my new garden! It was a chore to keep on top of it all.

“Last summer, I decided it was time to find somewhere that I could grow old in; somewhere that doesn’t need constant attention, so that I could go out with my friends and family and go on holiday. I was rattling around that old house; this is much more suitably sized for my needs.

“Simpson Park was one of the first places that I visited when I started looking for a new home. I instantly fell in love with it. It ticked all of the right boxes, and from the minute I walked into the show home, I just knew it was what I wanted. I could picture myself living here.

“Unfortunately, none of the homes were going to be ready until February this year, and I wanted to move quicker than that. I started looking around older homes in the town, but nothing felt right.

“Someone had already purchased this home and had chosen all of the interior colours, tiles and flooring, but then pulled out. Luckily, all of their choices were very neutral, so when this home went back on the market, with an earlier move-in date, everything fell into place.”

Barbara and Andrew, a self-employed personal trainer, have moved into The Birch, a semi-detached home with a spacious living room, open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors that lead into the rear garden, and three bedrooms upstairs.

Barbara said: “This home is much more suited to me and with a much more manageable garden. I’m increasing the size of the patio so that I can enjoy being in the garden while not having to look after it all of the time.

“I love that the kitchen and dining room is a sociable space, and the flexibility of the spare room. Right now, Andrew is using it as his study while he’s working from home, but over time we’ll probably turn it into a bedroom for when my grandchildren can come to visit.”

Another reason that Barbara fell in love with Simpson Park is its location. Not only is it in the town that she loves, but it’s also very close to all of the amenities that she’ll need as she grows older.

“I hope that this will be my forever home,” said Barbara.