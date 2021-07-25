Stunning three bedroom cottage in semi rural Doncaster

Situated within this semi rural locality, just on the outskirts of Tickhill, this semi detached cottage provides off road parking for two vehicles, lovely gardens which are lawned, with various shrubs and patio, and immediately to the rear of the French doors of the lounge, there is a lovely place to sit and entertain in the summer months, which also commands paddock views.The property's accommodation is certainly worthy of an inspection and comprises of: modern entrance door which opens to the hallway, spacious lounge with log burner and patio doors, separate dining room with a nice traditional feel, modern and contemporary kitchen with a host of units, ground floor bedroom with ensuite that could be utilised as a playroom for the growing family; first floor landing, two bedrooms (the main bedroom having field views), and a modern and contemporary shower room.