Stunning three bedroom cottage in semi rural Doncaster

Situated within this semi rural locality, just on the outskirts of Tickhill, this semi detached cottage provides off road parking for two vehicles, lovely gardens which are lawned, with various shrubs and patio, and immediately to the rear of the French doors of the lounge, there is a lovely place to sit and entertain in the summer months, which also commands paddock views.The property's accommodation is certainly worthy of an inspection and comprises of: modern entrance door which opens to the hallway, spacious lounge with log burner and patio doors, separate dining room with a nice traditional feel, modern and contemporary kitchen with a host of units, ground floor bedroom with ensuite that could be utilised as a playroom for the growing family; first floor landing, two bedrooms (the main bedroom having field views), and a modern and contemporary shower room.
Viewing is essential to see the full beauty of this property.For sale with Portfield Garrard & Wright at OIR of £285,000. Tel. 01302 327341. Visit Portfield Garrard & Wright
Rose Cottage
The kitchen is situated to the front of the cottage, with a range of modern and contemporary units with wood block worktops, having Samsung ceramic hob and separate built in oven, bottle rack, dishwasher, waste disposal unit to sink, and cupboard housing the wall mounted gas bottle fed boiler. Velux to the roof ceiling, and further double glazed window that allows the light to stream in. A nice feature is also the underfloor heating to the easily maintainable tiled floor. There is space for an American fridge freezer, and as can be seen, the kitchen is large enough to be social hub of the house.
upvc doors out to the patio and gardens, and also appreciate the open rear views.
Lounge - a beautiful and traditional room that has a log burner set within a chimney breast and slab hearth, with turning stairs rising to the first floor landing, radiator, and socket point. This room is a quiet place where you can open the upvc doors out to the patio and gardens, and also appreciate the open rear views.
