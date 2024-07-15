Doncaster's most (and least) expensive streets revealed over the last 5 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Doncaster postcodes, Bawtry Road, St Erics Road and Cantley Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Doncaster include Carr Hill, Regent Street and Somerset Road.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Doncaster postcodes.

On Bawtry Road (DN4), six properties sold for an average of £725,000. St Erics Road (DN4), three properties sold for an average of £621,666. Also, Cantley Lane (DN4) saw six properties sell for an average of £608,333.

Some of the cheapest streets include Carr Hill (DN4) (where three properties sold for an average of £31,666), Regent Street (DN4) (where four properties sold for an average of £48,125) and Somerset Road (DN1) (where four properties sold for an average of £49,875).

Most Expensive Streets in Doncaster

DN4 7NY Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, £725,000

DN4 6NF St Erics Road, Doncaster, £621,666

DN4 6ND Cantley Lane, Doncaster, £608,333

DN4 7AF Whin Hill Road, Doncaster, £582,916

DN4 7BQ, Bawtry Road Doncaster, £575,875

DN4 6AA, St Wilfrids Road, Doncaster, £571,990

DN4 6TD, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster, £565,000

DN4 6ST, Warnington Drive, Doncaster, £548,250

DN4 7AG, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, £528,000

DN4 7PA, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, £517,375

Least Expensive Streets in Doncaster

DN4 8BN, Carr Hill, Balby, £31,666

DN4 8EJ, Regent Street, Doncaster, £48,125

DN1 2BN, Somerset Road, Doncaster, £49,875

DN4 0AT, Abbott Street, Doncaster, £49,916

DN4 0BH, Sheardown Street, Doncaster, £50,467

DN4 0AY, Ellerker Avenue, Doncaster, £51,000

DN4 0DJ, Shirley Road, Hexthorpe, £51,000

DN4 8EL, Regent Street, Doncaster, £52,750

DN4 0DD, Travis Court, Shadyside, £53,950

DN4 0BB, Stoneclose Avenue, Doncaster, £56,083

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Bawtry Road (DN4) sold for £1,300,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £25,000 and under on Darfield House (DN1), Carr Hill (DN1) and Childers Street (DN1),” he concluded.