Doncaster's most (and least) expensive streets revealed over the last 5 years
Some of the cheapest residential streets in Doncaster include Carr Hill, Regent Street and Somerset Road.
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Doncaster postcodes.
On Bawtry Road (DN4), six properties sold for an average of £725,000. St Erics Road (DN4), three properties sold for an average of £621,666. Also, Cantley Lane (DN4) saw six properties sell for an average of £608,333.
Some of the cheapest streets include Carr Hill (DN4) (where three properties sold for an average of £31,666), Regent Street (DN4) (where four properties sold for an average of £48,125) and Somerset Road (DN1) (where four properties sold for an average of £49,875).
Most Expensive Streets in Doncaster
DN4 7NY Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, £725,000
DN4 6NF St Erics Road, Doncaster, £621,666
DN4 6ND Cantley Lane, Doncaster, £608,333
DN4 7AF Whin Hill Road, Doncaster, £582,916
DN4 7BQ, Bawtry Road Doncaster, £575,875
DN4 6AA, St Wilfrids Road, Doncaster, £571,990
DN4 6TD, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster, £565,000
DN4 6ST, Warnington Drive, Doncaster, £548,250
DN4 7AG, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, £528,000
DN4 7PA, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, £517,375
Least Expensive Streets in Doncaster
DN4 8BN, Carr Hill, Balby, £31,666
DN4 8EJ, Regent Street, Doncaster, £48,125
DN1 2BN, Somerset Road, Doncaster, £49,875
DN4 0AT, Abbott Street, Doncaster, £49,916
DN4 0BH, Sheardown Street, Doncaster, £50,467
DN4 0AY, Ellerker Avenue, Doncaster, £51,000
DN4 0DJ, Shirley Road, Hexthorpe, £51,000
DN4 8EL, Regent Street, Doncaster, £52,750
DN4 0DD, Travis Court, Shadyside, £53,950
DN4 0BB, Stoneclose Avenue, Doncaster, £56,083
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Bawtry Road (DN4) sold for £1,300,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £25,000 and under on Darfield House (DN1), Carr Hill (DN1) and Childers Street (DN1),” he concluded.
