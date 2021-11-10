Doncaster Mayor launches Harron showhomes on 89-property development

Harron Homes welcomed Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones to its newest development in Dunsville last weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:42 am

Mayor Jones assisted in unveiling the two showhomes at Wyndthorpe Chase before opening the development to the public who continued the celebrations throughout the afternoon.

Visitors were able to get expert advice from the experienced sales executives on site and tour the Somerton and Windsor showhomes.

Sales Executive Penny Rands, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, Sales Manager Jo Shaw at the opening

Six house styles are newly designed for Wyndthorpe Chase to accommodate the needs of the area and provide a wider variety of homes to suit various lifestyles. With 89 two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the development, there are plenty of options for buyers in the area.

Mayor Jones said: ”I was delighted to see the range of houses being built on this development, and I believe they will become wonderful homes.”

Natalie Griffiths of Harron Homes, added: “We are so pleased Mayor Jones was able to join us at the weekend. We had a fantastic response from all our visitors.”

