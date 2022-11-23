Both developments offer a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes designed to accommodate the need for various sized family housing in the area.

Catering to a variety of lifestyles, Wyndthorpe Chase includes six new Harron home styles including the Somerton; a three-bedroom semi-detached home perfect for down-sizers or growing families.

Located near the historic town of Hatfield near Doncaster which has now launched to the public, with access to the M1, A1 and M18 as well as shops, bars, restaurants and local attractions all within walking distance. It’s also ideally located for a short drive to the country for those looking for more peace and quiet and scenic locations such as Cusworth Hall and Potteric Carr Nature Reserve are close by for the whole family to enjoy.

Harron Homes's The Warkworth property

Progress is well underway on regenerating the old McCormick tractor factory site to create 139 new homes adjacent to the riverside.

Visitors will be able to admire the location soon with a sales pod set to open in November.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said “Location is always a key factor when deciding where to place our developments.

"Doncaster has been up and coming for a while and we’ve seen how popular our developments in the area have proven.

"With more people interested in the region since it gained city status, we’d urge anyone interested in moving to speak to our helpful sales team for more information on our gorgeous developments before they get snapped up.”

Wyndthorpe Chase is located at Westminster Drive which is in the village of, Dunsville, Doncaster, DN7 4QB. For more information contact the sales team on 01302 511549 or via the webchat on the Harron website, https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/wyndthorpe-chase/.

Riverdale Park can be found at Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, DN2 4PE where the sales team can be contacted on 01302511097, or visit the Harron website,

