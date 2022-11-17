Plans were approved by councillors during a recent planning meeting.

The properties will be located at Moor View, Branton, and Edlington Lane, Edlington.

All will be ‘100% affordable’ council houses managed by St Leger Homes.

Doncaster Council offices

Both are part of the New Council House Build Programme which aims to make council housing more available and of better quality.

The homes in Branton received six objections from residents.

Two addresses expressed concerns about loss of parking in the area while one raised several issues such as yard boundaries, anti-social behaviour from residents and noise pollution.

The Edlington properties received no objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was formerly home to Barnburgh House, a shelter provider, until its demolition in 2016.

There is also an adjecent grade II listed property, however a conservation officer confirmed that there will be no harm to its setting.