Doncaster house prices increased more than Yorkshire and Humber average
House prices increased by 2.1 per cent – more than the average for Yorkshire and the Humber – in Doncaster in February, new figures show.
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.5 per cent annual growth.
The average Doncaster house price in February was £155,668, Land Registry figures show – a 2.1 per cent increase on January.
Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 1.2 per cent, and Doncaster outperformed the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £12,000 – putting the area 15th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in Scarborough, where property prices increased on average by 16.8 per cent, to £213,000.