Housebuilder buys 78 acre site for a £121m development of 600 homes in Doncaster village

Subject to planning approval from Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, the landmark development will feature a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes across 12 of Avant Homes’ signature housetypes.

Up to ten per cent of the new development will be designated to affordable housing.

If plans are given the green light, initial groundworks are expected to commence in late 2022 to deliver the first phase of 261 homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten per cent will be given to affordable housing

The development is expected to create hundreds of jobs and is located just off the A630, near Mere Lane in Doncaster, just four miles north of the town centre.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “This site is a significant acquisition for us and forms part of our long term strategy to expand our presence in prime locations across the region.

“The development will provide a large number of desirable new-build homes and continue to support the high-demand for much-needed properties in Doncaster. We now await the planning decision and if granted hope to be able to bring the development forward later this year.”

The 78-acre site in Edenthorpe is the fourth successful acquisition for Avant Homes in Doncaster since the beginning of 2020. The housebuilder’s other Doncaster developments are located in Auckley, Hatfield and Wheatley Hills, which combined are set to deliver 255 new-build homes for the area.

Avant Homes Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes Group, which has 57 developments currently under construction across its five operating regions.