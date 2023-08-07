News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster-based bathroom retailer launches first TV ads with star of screen and radio

A Doncaster-based online bathroom retailer launches its first TV ad campaign this week, fronted by their brand ambassador.
By Sally Burton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:55 BST
Doncaster based company Victoria Plum launches new TV ad campaign with presenter Helen SkeltonDoncaster based company Victoria Plum launches new TV ad campaign with presenter Helen Skelton
Doncaster based company Victoria Plum launches new TV ad campaign with presenter Helen Skelton

Presenter Helen Skelton stars in the campaign by Victoria Plum, with the first ad going live today, August 7.

Four 30-second ads will be broadcast on Sky and Channel 4’s video on demand service. The Doncaster-headquartered company will support the TV campaign with a range of online advertising and paid and organic social media activity.

The ads feature Helen in a room set with a range of Victoria Plum products, with each edit having a humorous payoff line which she delivers, including her unscripted dropping of a rubber duck.

Most Popular

Marketing director, Nigel Hunter, said: “We chose Helen as our first ever brand ambassador because her vibrant and authentic personality reflects our values and resonates with our customers.

“She has been an absolute pleasure to work with since day one. Our TV ads capture her personality, raise a smile and communicate how we want to enable our customers to realise their bathroom dreams as easily as possible.”

The initial concept for the TV ad campaign was created by Victoria Plum’s inhouse marketing team, then developed by Leeds-based creative agency Supersonic. The four ads were directed by Chris Bartle and produced by Active Pictures, which is also based in Leeds.

Victoria Plum is currently the UK’s largest online only bathroom retailer. The company employs around 400 people and has sales of £113m.

For further information on the company, visit www.victoriaplum.com

Related topics:Helen SkeltonDoncasterSkyChannel 4LifestyleLeeds