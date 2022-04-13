Cracking Easter fun at Doncaster development helps to launch seasonal incentive

Sales staff at the development in Hatfield hosted the egg-citing event, welcoming new visitors and existing residents to seek out chocolate treats hidden around the show home and garden.

The treasure hunt also marked the launch of Linden Homes’ (part of Vistry Group) seasonal incentive to help customers get their new garden summer ready - whether the dream is to set up a relaxing outdoor retreat, create a family friendly space or show off an alfresco dining area.

Vouchers worth up to £6,000 to spend on a garden theme of choice are available at selected plots on developments across Yorkshire on reservations made before 31 May 2022.

Linden Homes sales executive Kathy with Harper’s Heath residents Joel Memukula and his five-year-old Benjamin

Sales director Steve Woomble said: “We have seen so many people get creative with their gardens as a result of pandemic lockdown restrictions; from growing their own fruit and vegetables to installing a hot tub, landscaping their outdoor space to even building garden pubs.

“This seems to have reignited a love of gardening with people continuing to recognise the benefits of having a great outdoor space of their own.

“Simply sitting in a garden or outdoor space can evoke a feeling of tranquillity or happiness, whether it be tending to plants, enjoying downtime with the family, appreciating nature or relaxing with a book.”

Linden Homes sales executive Joanne with Harper’s Heath Easter egg hunters, friends Bailey (nine) and James (eight)

To find out more about the incentives and new home availability visit www.lindenhomes.co.uk/yorkshire

A selection of three and four-bedroom homes are currently available at Harpers Heath with prices starting at £199,950. For details contact 01302 238622.