Construction work on a 71-home development on former Doncaster colliery site completed

Construction work has completed on the 71-home development, which forms part of the award-winning regeneration of the former Harworth Colliery site off Scrooby Road.

Simpson Park is the second development to be built by Jones Homes on the 107-acre site, following the completion of 118 homes at Woodland Grange in 2018.

The wider scheme of up to 1,600 homes, which is also known as Simpson Park and is being led by Harworth Group, was named Regeneration and Restoration Project of the Year at the Insider East Midlands Property Awards in 2019.

A CGI of street scene at Simpson Park

Jones Homes has built a mix of three and four-bedroom houses at its Simpson Park development, where the final properties are now completed and handed over to their owners.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We have provided almost 200 much-needed homes now in Harworth as part of this wider project to transform a derelict brownfield site into a thriving new community.

“The homes on offer at Woodland Grange were very popular with people living locally and those from outside the area. That high level of interest continued as we moved onto the neighbouring site at Simpson Park with many referrals from existing residents as well as buyers moving to the new development. This is a testament to the high quality of the homes that we have delivered here.

“Jones Homes was one of the first housebuilders to begin construction work at Simpson Park and we are delighted to have made such a contribution to the scheme.

“We feel privileged to have been able to play such a significant role in the regeneration of this former colliery site. Thanks in large part to this innovative project, the town of Harworth is being reborn again and looks to have a bright future.”

The overall redevelopment of Harworth Colliery – which was demolished in 2016 – includes plans for up to 1,600 new homes, a family pub and public open space. A new Asda supermarket opened on the site in 2016.

Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, supported by Jones Homes and Kier Living, is planning to invest £5 million in Simpson Park over the next two years.

With the support of an infrastructure loan from Homes England, this investment will enable further homes to be built, as well as the installation of a spine road, structural drainage and services, along with landscaping to provide key areas of public open space.

Jones Homes is continuing to build new homes in the area at Gateford Park in Worksop and at its upcoming Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby.

The developer is also on the lookout to purchase more land to enable the delivery of further homes across the region.

Anyone looking to sell land across Yorkshire and the Midlands can reach out to [email protected].

For more information about Jones Homes properties visit the website jones-homes.co.uk.