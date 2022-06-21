New housing development is unveiled on the outskirts of the newly crowned city of Doncaster

Simpson Park, a development by Miller Homes, in the village of Harworth, will be opening the doors to its sales centre this Thursday (June 23), giving those that are interested the perfect opportunity to have first pick of the available homes.

“We’re delighted to be open for business and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the development who have been keen to explore the homes that we have for sale,” said Debbie Whittingham, Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“We will be building 116 family homes as part of the wider Harworth Group regeneration scheme and look forward to becoming part of the local community.”

A typical Miller Homes development

A selection of three- and four-bedroom homes from the housebuilders new house style portfolio will give buyers plenty of choice in this ideally located development. In addition to the new homes, the housebuilder will also contribute around £270,000 towards local Education requirements, and £50,000 towards the local Community Infrastructure Levy, bringing added benefits to all who live in the community.

“Simpson Park is a visionary regeneration project that will see Harworth evolve to create a community that is perfect for people who want to find a home in a vibrant place and have local facilities to hand,” said Debbie.

“We will become an integral part of the project in the coming years and will support the community with much needed new homes.”

Further information about the development, situated on Scrooby Road, can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/harworth-harworth.aspx