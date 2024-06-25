LEVOIT 42-Inch Smart Silent Tower Fan.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The LEVOIT 42-Inch Smart Silent Tower Fan is a super quiet (25dB) tower fan with 90° oscillating and 60° up and down DC motor fan, Alexa Voice Control, four modes and twelve speeds.

With QuietMark certification for better sleep during hotter periods its RRP is £119.99 but is now offer for £99.99 on Amazon.

Featuring Smart Control technology, the LEVOIT Tower Fan allows users to control room temperature effortlessly from anywhere using their smartphones or Alexa voice control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a 12-hour timer and customisable schedules, creating the perfect cooling routine has never been easier, providing ultimate convenience for users.

Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan.

QuietMark Certified Ultra-Quiet Operation sets the LEVOIT Tower Fan apart from the rest. Users can enjoy a powerful airflow with minimal noise levels, as low as 25dB, ensuring a peaceful environment for relaxation and rest. The Advanced Sleep Mode allows users to tailor fan speed and customize sleep settings, adapting to their unique sleep patterns, promoting healthier and quieter sleep. QuietMark is an international certification program associated with the UK Noise Abatement Society charitable foundation (est.1959).

LEVOIT's commitment to promoting health and well-being is evident in its selection of the quietest high-performance noise reduction solutions. By improving the home's soundscape, LEVOIT aims to enhance overall health and well-being, providing users with a quieter and healthier sleep environment.

With 12 speeds, four modes (normal, turbo, auto and sleep), and a maximum speed of 7.9m/s, users can take their cooling experience to the next level. The adjustable up-down wide wind feature, with customisable wind direction ranging from 90° left and right to 60° up and down, enables users to tailor the airflow to lower or higher spaces, making it ideal for households with children and pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powered by a high-efficiency brushless Vortexair Technology efficient DC motor, the LEVOIT Tower Fan not only delivers superior performance but also prioritizes energy efficiency. With only 30W in the highest mode, it creates a tranquil environment while reducing energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice for environmentally-conscious consumers.

Equipped with an integrated temperature sensor, the Advanced Sleep Mode automatically adjusts the breeze according to the ambient temperature, ensuring optimal comfort throughout the night. Users can also customize the sleep mode based on their resting habits, providing the perfect environment for quality sleep.

In a world where peace and quiet are increasingly rare commodities, the LEVOIT 42-Inch Smart Silent Tower Fan stands as a beacon of tranquillity. With its innovative features and WhisperQuiet technology, it redefines the standards of home comfort, offering a sanctuary of calm amidst the chaos of everyday life.

The Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan includes a remote control with LED screen, sleep mode at just 20dB and a built-in sensor in auto mode which will make automatic fan speed adjustments based on room temperature. Its RRP is £89.99 and is now just £74.99 on Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This sleek tower fan is designed to revolutionise the way households experience cooling during the hotter summer months. Equipped with advanced features, the Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan ensures convenience, customization, and tranquility for users.

One of the fans standout features is the built-in sensor that powers the Auto Mode, making automatic fan speed adjustments based on room temperature. This intelligent function puts convenience at the centre of comfort, ensuring optimal airflow without the need for constant manual adjustments.

Unlike traditional fans, the Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan, boasting Quiet Mark Certification, operates quietly with noise levels as low as 20dB in Sleep Mode, fostering a tranquil atmosphere for restful sleep. Even in Turbo Mode, it maintains a quiet 48dB operation for efficient cooling without disrupting peace.

Enhanced by a DC Motor for efficiency, this tower fan delivers rapid cooling at speeds of up to 7.9m/s, ensuring relief from the heat even on the hottest days. The remote control with LED screen makes operation effortless, while the timing function allows users to set the running time according to their preference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed for ease of use and maintenance, the Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan features a single screw and buckle design for easy disassembly and cleaning. Its compact size and elegant appearance make it a stylish addition to any interior space.