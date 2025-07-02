A must have for the home - the Hoover 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop - HG4 Hydro.

If you havent yet invested in a robot vacuum then there’s never been a better time to get your hands on one – and they are amazing!

I got to try the Hoover 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop - HG4 Hydro offering more than just your standard robot vacuum.

With the smart water tank, you can choose the preferred level of water release to suit your floor type. Select the Y-shaped mopping function for optimal results simulating manual cleaning.

The rotating brush uses a combination of bristles and rubber blades to pick up dust and dirt from all types of flooring, whilst the side brush sweeps corners and edges. Suction power of up to 4000 Pa pulls the dust and debris up into the robot's dust chamber, leaving your floors clean.

LIDAR navigation continuously scans, learns and updates the layout of your home map - navigating with pinpoint accuracy for efficient cleaning. Anti-fall-down sensors allow it to detect and avoid steps or stairs, yet HG4 is capable of climbing onto obstacles up to 20mm in height such as rugs.

And here is the most amazing thing – download the HG Robots app to control your HG4 from anywhere, even when you're not at home!

You'll be able to create the first map of your home in under 10 minutes, then you can personalise it to suit your needs. Give a name to each room, split or merge them, add no-go areas or virtual walls in places where you don't want the robot to clean.

To get your hands on one, currently priced at £299, or any other Hoover product, click here.