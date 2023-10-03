"You have been like family," says restaurant boss to customers as new owners move in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has now sent a farewell message to customers ahead of the Great North Road restaurant closing down for a refurbishment and then opening in new hands.

On Facebook he wrote: “This will be my final FB post to my loyal Aagrah Doncaster customers and followers.

"You have all been like a family to me over the last 27 years and my love and appreciation goes out to you all. I will take away some very happy memories.

"In addition, I would like to thank you for your kind messages of support for my retirement.

“This page, will close today, but I hope to see you again soon. Your nearest Aagrah restaurant will be Aagrah Garforth and Aagrah Wakefield.”

“Love and best wishes.”

The eatery is part of the widespread Yorkshire chain of Aagrah restaurants and has regularly been named as one of Doncaster’s best Asian restaurants during the last 30 years.

Last week he said: “The current lease has come to an end and for health reasons, I have decided to take this opportunity to retire.

"Another business is taking over the lease, but I will still be involved in some way, and the team at the restaurant will be kept on by the new proprietors.

“The transfer will commence on October 3 and the restaurant will then close for refurbishment for four weeks. We will update you with the developments as and when we can.

“I would like to thank you all for your loyal support and custom over the last 27 years, we hope we can see as many of you as possible beforehand, and I will say my goodbyes when the transfer of the business is completed.”