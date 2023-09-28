News you can trust since 1925
Popular Doncaster Indian restaurant set for new owners as boss retires

One of Doncaster’s most popular Indian restaurants is set to have new owners after the current boss announced his retrirement.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST
Liaqat Ali, who has been in charge of the Aagrah in Woodlands for nearly three decades, has revealed he is stepping down from the business for health reasons.

The eatery, in Great North Road, is part of the widespread Yorkshire chain of Aagrah restaurants and has regularly been named as one of Doncaster’s best Asian restaurants during the last 30 years.

Writing on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Mr Ali said: “There have been several comments posted with regards to Aagrah Doncaster’s closure which I would like to address.

The Aagrah in Doncaster is set for new owners.
The Aagrah in Doncaster is set for new owners.
“The current lease has come to an end and for health reasons, I have decided to take this opportunity to retire.

"Another business is taking over the lease, but I will still be involved in some way, and the team at the restaurant will be kept on by the new proprietors.

“The transfer will commence on October 3 and the restaurant will then close for refurbishment for four weeks. We will update you with the developments as and when we can.

I would like to thank you all for your loyal support and custom over the last 27 years, we hope we can see as many of you as possible beforehand, and I will say my goodbyes when the transfer of the business is completed.”

The restaurant, built on the site of an old garage and petrol station, has regularly won awards for its curries over its lifetime.

