Watching the Women’s Euros? Here’s where you can get a free drink in Doncaster

Greene King pubs are offering free drinks in 700 sites across the UK and all football fans can get a free drink and ten per cent off all purchases by simply downloading the season ticket app.

Ten pence from all Season Ticket drink sales to go to UK charity Women in Sport.

To claim the free drink, customers must download the Greene King Season Ticket app and register their account no later than noon on Sunday, July 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Beth England all spent time at Doncaster Rovers Belles

At 3pm on Sunday, the free drink will be added to each registered customer’s basket within the app, allowing users to choose one of the following drinks for free:

Ice Breaker Pale Ale (bottle/pint)

Coca-Cola/Zero Sugar (bottle/draught)

Heineken 0.0% (bottle)

Heineken 5% 330ml (bottle)

Bulmers (bottle)

Heineken 5% (draught)

Foster’s (draught)

John Smith’s Extra Smooth (draught)

Strongbow (draught)

Strongbow Dark Fruit (draught)

Amstel (draught)

The app is free to download via the app store and more than worth it to enjoy your favourite delicious beverage… free!

In Doncaster you can enjoy your free drink in one of three places: Tut N Shive (DN1 1SF), Cumberland (DN2 5AA) and Sir Jack (S66 1YY)

To download and register your Greene King Season Ticket, visit: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/live-sport/season-ticket/

England will play Germany in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium at 5pm on Sunday.