This is when burger and steak chain The Big Smoke will open new Doncaster restaurant

Burger and steak bar The Big Smoke announced plans earlier this week to open a new restaurant on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street in the town centre.

Now bosses have revealed when it will open its doors – and has also said it will be looking for staff when it is up and running.

A spokesman said: “We've been absolutely blown away by the response to the announcement of The Big Smoke - Doncaster.

The Big Smoke is coming to Doncaster. (Photo: The Big Smoke).

"Thank you all for your support and interest already.

"We're currently receiving a very high volume of messages and will try to get back to everyone as soon as possible.

"To answer a few FAQs in the meantime – we are hoping to open The Big Smoke - Doncaster in May 2022.

"Bookings are not yet available but keep an eye on our socials as we will announce booking availability there first.

"Our new menu will be available soon via big-smoke.co.uk. We will also share this through social media soon.

"We have received a lot of interest about jobs at The Big Smoke. We will be announcing when applications are open via our social media channels. We aren't taking applications at the present time.

"We look forward to welcoming you soon!

The restaurant firm, which already has a branch in Rotherham, announced the arrival on its Facebook page.

Diners can look forward to tucking into huge platefuls of succulent steaks cooked to their liking as well as burgers, ribs and chicken wings.

It describes itself as a ‘restaurant dedicated to the majesty of meats’ adding, ‘the very best prime cuts prepared well and piled high, that’s our philosophy.

“Prepare to experience a feast like no other in the region every time you visit. We’re excited to welcome you to a new dining experience showcasing the majesty of meats.”

The restaurant will be in the premises formerly occupied by NYC Bar and Grill, which closed in 2017, just two years after opening.

NYC opened in premises formerly occupied by Liberty Grill, a similarly themed US restaurant, which closed its doors in 2014.