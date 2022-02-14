'Majesty of meats' restaurant chain Big Smoke to open new branch in Doncaster

The Big Smoke has announced plans to open the branch on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street.

The restaurant firm, which already has a branch in Rotherham, announced the arrival on its Facebook page.

A spokesman said: "We are extremely excited to announce that we will be opening a second Big Smoke restaurant in Doncaster very soon.

The Big Smoke has announced its arrival in Doncaster. (Photo: The Big Smoke).

“Please do us a huge favour and like our new page ‘The Big Smoke - Doncaster.’

"Keep your eyes peeled for some very exciting competitions over the coming weeks.”

Diners can look forward to tucking into huge platefuls of succulent steaks cooked to their liking as well as burgers, ribs and chicken wings.

It describes itself as a ‘restaurant dedicated to the majesty of meats’ adding, ‘the very best prime cuts prepared well and piled high, that’s our philosophy.

“Prepare to experience a feast like no other in the region every time you visit. We’re excited to welcome you to a new dining experience showcasing the majesty of meats.”

The restaurant will be in the premises formerly occupied by NYC Bar and Grill, which closed in 2017, just two years after opening.

NYC opened in premises formerly occupied by Liberty Grill, a similarly themed US restaurant, which closed its doors in 2014.