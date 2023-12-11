News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Shock as popular Doncaster fish and chip shop announces immediate closure

Customers have reacted with shock following the immediate shutdown of a popular Doncaster fish and chip shop.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The shutters have gone up at Nostell Plaice in Bessacarr, with the owners announcing their departure on a notice outside the premises.

It read: “A big thank you to all of our valued customers.

"With sadness we have to announce that the business is closing.

A Doncaster fish and chip shop has announced its shutdown.A Doncaster fish and chip shop has announced its shutdown.
A Doncaster fish and chip shop has announced its shutdown.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We thank you for your custom and friendship over the last ten years at Nostell Plaice Fish and Chips.

"It has been a pleasure serving you. We wish you all the best for the future.”

One customer said: “So sad to hear, was such a nice family that ran it.”

Another posted: “I actually might cry.”

It is the latest in a number of closures in the Nostell Place precinct.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luciano’s Pizzeria was closed in November by health chiefs over ‘an imminent risk’ to the public.

Another customer said: “Nostell shopping precinct seems to be struggling, Cooplands, pizza shop and now this place.”

Related topics:Doncaster