Shock as popular Doncaster fish and chip shop announces immediate closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
The shutters have gone up at Nostell Plaice in Bessacarr, with the owners announcing their departure on a notice outside the premises.
It read: “A big thank you to all of our valued customers.
"With sadness we have to announce that the business is closing.
"We thank you for your custom and friendship over the last ten years at Nostell Plaice Fish and Chips.
"It has been a pleasure serving you. We wish you all the best for the future.”
One customer said: “So sad to hear, was such a nice family that ran it.”
Another posted: “I actually might cry.”
It is the latest in a number of closures in the Nostell Place precinct.
Luciano’s Pizzeria was closed in November by health chiefs over ‘an imminent risk’ to the public.
Another customer said: “Nostell shopping precinct seems to be struggling, Cooplands, pizza shop and now this place.”