Popular Doncaster pub threatened with closure to re-open under new management

Bosses at The Anne Arms in Sutton announced before Christmas that the much-loved venue would be closing its doors at the end of January, with hopes that someone would take over the running of the bar.

And that wish has been answered with the pub set to open again on February 1 following a makeover and a fresh menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New landlord Brendan Leahy said: “It will take some work to get it to how it should be decor wise and there will be a new kitchen, but we will be serving traditional English food by the end of February.”

The Anne Arms is to re-open under new management.

Previous owner Ray Falzon announced he was stepping down in December.

He wrote on social media: “It is with a very heavy heart we write this post but we as a family have come to the decision to close our doors at the end of January.

“We’ve had the most challenging but rewarding seven and a half years running Anne Arms but it’s time for it to come to an end.

“We want to thank every single customer who has walked through our doors in our time as landlord and landlady.

“It’s been a privilege to be supported by you all and we’re most definitely going to miss welcoming you every day. However we’re sure somebody else will take on this lovely pub and we wish them the best of luck.”

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “As we sadly wave goodbye to Ray, Sue and the team, we're excited to announce that we will be back open on Wednesday, February 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your new landlord Brendan and his team will be taking on this exciting opportunity, we look forward to meeting you all soon.

Mr Leahy has been in the pub trade for more than 20 years and added: “I am the chef and we will be serving a traditional English menu but we will also have a good variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes on a separate menu.