The Anne Arms in Sutton will shut its doors on January 29, landlord Ray Falzon has announced.

But it is hoped that new owners can be found to take over the pub which attracts diners and drinkers from miles around.

Announcing the closure via the pub's Facebook page he said: “It is with a very heavy heart we write this post but we as a family have come to the decision to close our doors at the end of January.

The Anne Arms will shut down in the New Year.

“We’ve had the most challenging but rewarding seven and a half years running Anne Arms but it’s time for it to come to an end.

“We want to thank every single customer who has walked through our doors in our time as landlord and landlady.

“It’s been a privilege to be supported by you all and we’re most definitely going to miss welcoming you every day. However we’re sure somebody else will take on this lovely pub and we wish them the best of luck.

“We hope to see you in the coming weeks to say goodbye before we close our doors for the final time on January 29.”

Customers reacted with shock to the news.

One wrote: “Devastating to hear, but a big thank you for being great custodians of this special, lovely pub. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Another posted: “So sad. We’ve had many a lovely Sunday lunch and dinner in the evening. Always a great meal. Lots of luck for your future.”

And another posted: “Noooo so sorry to hear this. We have loved coming to the pub and seeing you all. We will definitely be in to see you before you leave to wish you all the best for your future adventures

While another wrote: “Oh no, such a lovely pub, fantastic food and lovely people. All the best for the future.”