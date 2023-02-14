Pictured: Doncaster pub's belly-busting £29.95 full English breakfast challenge

This is the mammoth dish introduced by The Wheatley Hotel – which costs £29.95 - and if diners can polish it off in just 35 minutes, they’ll get the gargantuan platter for free.

The pub has unveiled the huge full English this week and it includes

10 bacon

Have you got what it takes to polish off The Wheatley Hotel's belly-busting full English breakfast? (Photo: Wheatley Hotel).

10 sausages

10 hash browns

6 eggs

6 black pudding

6 toast

6 bread

Beans, tomatoes and mushrooms

The pub has suggested Leeds YouTube star BeardMeatsFood, also known as Adam Moran, take on the massive plateful.

The order is for one person only – and can only be completed by individuals, with no help allowed from outsiders.