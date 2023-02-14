News you can trust since 1925
Pictured: Doncaster pub's belly-busting £29.95 full English breakfast challenge

Have you got what it takes to tackle a Doncaster pub’s belly-busting full English breakfast challenge?

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:14am

This is the mammoth dish introduced by The Wheatley Hotel – which costs £29.95 - and if diners can polish it off in just 35 minutes, they’ll get the gargantuan platter for free.

The pub has unveiled the huge full English this week and it includes

10 bacon

Have you got what it takes to polish off The Wheatley Hotel's belly-busting full English breakfast? (Photo: Wheatley Hotel).
10 sausages

10 hash browns

6 eggs

6 black pudding

6 toast

6 bread

Beans, tomatoes and mushrooms

The pub has suggested Leeds YouTube star BeardMeatsFood, also known as Adam Moran, take on the massive plateful.

The order is for one person only – and can only be completed by individuals, with no help allowed from outsiders.

The Wheatley is also launching more managable breakfasts at £8.95 (large) and £6.95 (small) from 7am to 11am Monday to Thursday and 7am to noon on Friday to Saturday.

