New Doncaster steak and burger restaurant The Big Smoke opens its doors

The Big Smoke has officially been unveiled to customers – and diners can look forward to tucking into huge platefuls of succulent steaks cooked to their liking as well as burgers, ribs and chicken wings.

The new restaurant is situated on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street in the city centre.

Announcing the opening on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “We are open! Nice to meat you, Doncaster.”

The Big Smoke has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: The Big Smoke).

There has been huge interest in the venue since plans were first revealed for the restaurant earlier this year.

The restaurant firm already has a branch in Rotherham.

It describes itself as a ‘restaurant dedicated to the majesty of meats’ adding, ‘the very best prime cuts prepared well and piled high, that’s our philosophy.

“Prepare to experience a feast like no other in the region every time you visit. We’re excited to welcome you to a new dining experience showcasing the majesty of meats.”

The restaurant is in the premises formerly occupied by NYC Bar and Grill, which closed in 2017, just two years after opening.

NYC first opened in premises formerly occupied by Liberty Grill, a similarly themed US styled restaurant, which closed its doors in 2014.

Prior to that it was a trendy cocktail bar called Tonik, which offered drinking and dancing on two levels.